Mumbai News / Mumbai shop owner held for selling expired food products after erasing date of manufacture

Mumbai shop owner held for selling expired food products after erasing date of manufacture

mumbai Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
The economic offences wing of the Mumbai Police raided a grocery shop in Andheri (West) and found that the owner was allegedly selling food products after expiry date by erasing the manufacturing date on the packages with a thinner. The police have seized products worth Rs2.76 lakh from the shop.

Following a tip-off, police inspector Nitin Patil along with his team conducted a raid at the grocery store run by the accused Mustaki Shaikh Yusuf in Dongri area on Kama Road. During the raid, the police found that the accused was selling biscuits, coffee milkshake packs, chocolates and wafer bars beyond their expiry dates.

The officers then conducted a punchnama and seized 35 boxes of biscuits containing around 840 packets, 10 boxes of cream and crisp chocolate wafer bars, 39 boxes of coffee milkshake containing 1,170 packets, 13 boxes containing 624 packets of spice mix masala, 30 boxes of whole green olives, 90 packets of butter milk and 143 fruit juice packs.

The case is handed over to Food and Drugs Administration for further investigation.

