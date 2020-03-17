e-paper
Mumbai sizzles at 37.5°Celsius, air quality drops to ‘poor’

mumbai Updated: Mar 17, 2020 00:58 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
The city recorded hot weather conditions for the second consecutive day as the maximum temperature was recorded almost 5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Santacruz weather observatory recorded the day temperature at 37.5 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees above normal on Monday, while 36 degrees Celsius was recorded at Colaba, 4.5 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature in the suburbs on Sunday was 37 degrees Celsius and in south Mumbai 34.2 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature increased by 3.2 degrees from Sunday’s 17.4 degrees Celsius to 20.6 degrees Celsius on Monday in the suburbs.

The night temperature was 21.7 degrees Celsius in south Mumbai, a 2.2-degree rise from Sunday.

The weather bureau said hot weather was likely to continue due to a change in wind pattern linked to the transition from winter to summer.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 232 on Monday, falling under the ‘poor’ category, and is expected to be 223 (poor) on Tuesday. Navi Mumbai was the most polluted location with an AQI of 334 (very poor).



