Mumbai to get 5-10 more SRPF platoons soon

Updated: May 12, 2020 00:20 IST

In a relief to the Mumbai Police, which has been over-stretched due to continuous bandobast and rising cases in the city as well as the police force, another five to 10 platoons with 120 personnel each of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) will be added to its manpower. Last week, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had stated that the Mumbai Police is exhausted and needs some relaxation. He had also cleared rumours that the Indian Army will be called in.

Vinoy Choubey, additional director general, Mumbai Police, confirmed the development to Hindustan Times. Earlier in April, five platoons of SRPF were added to the Mumbai Police’s manpower when there were 380 containment zones in Mumbai. As on Monday, the number of containment zones shot up to 2,600 in Mumbai.

Over 3L migrant workers applied for pass

Applications from more than 3 lakh migrant labourers in the city have been processed by the Mumbai Police so far. Pranaya Ashok, DCP (ops) and Mumbai Police spokesperson, confirmed the development.

While around one lakh migrants have left, the rest are on ‘waiting list’. They will continue to stay in Mumbai till their home states give permission for them to return. These migrants are mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Karnataka among others.

In total, 2,21,150 people from other states, including migrant workers, tourists, students, pilgrims and visitors who were stranded in the city due to the lockdown, have returned to their hometowns.

Man held for using fake pass to carry 36 migrants

A 25-year-old tempo driver has been arrested by Vakola police on Saturday for using fake police permission to travel from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Ajay Gupta, is a resident of Vakola. When MIDC police stopped his tempo for checking, they found 36 migrants, 10 women, 12 men and 14 kids, hiding. The case was transferred to Vakola police station. Kailash Avhad, senior inspector, confirmed the development and added that Gupta has been remanded in police custody till May 14 while the labourers were sent back to their shelters.

Covid cases in state police cross 1,000-mark

The total cases of Covid-19 reported from Maharashtra Police crossed the 1,000 mark on Monday with 1,007 reported cases, including a majority of 420 (till Monday evening) from Mumbai Police. Of the 1,007 patients, 901 are constables while the remaining are officers. Of them, 887 are being treated, 113 have recovered and seven policemen have succumbed to the disease.

Over 100 booked for attending funeral

Dongri police took suo motu cognisance and filed an FIR against more than 100 people for attending the funeral of a person while violating lockdown orders. The deceased, Babu Batatawala, 72, a member of Raza Academy, a religious group promoting Islam, had died of natural causes on May 7. Around 10pm on that day, about 100 people gathered for his funeral and offered Namaz. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and National Disaster Management Act.

61 taxis, 339 autos seized after Mumbai termed red zone

Since Mumbai was declared as red zone on May 4, the traffic police issued challan against 3,368 taxi drivers and collected a fine collectively worth ₹12.36 lakh, till May 11. In addition, 61 taxis and 339 autorickshaws have been seized for repeated offences. Pravin Padval, additional commissioner of police (Traffic), said, “A motorist is liable for suspension of driving license if he/she has committed a lockdown violation plus has another previous violation against him/her.”

BEST officer found dead in sealed building

A 50-year-old officer with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) was found dead in a building in Ghatkopar (east) which was sealed after Covid positive patient was found. According to Pant Nagar police, they received a call from local residents about a foul stench from the officer’s flat. The officer, a bachelor, lived alone in the flat and was not responding to calls.

The police contacted the fire-brigade after which a civic team was called as a precautionary measure. The fire brigade broke open the flat and found the decomposed body in the kitchen. An accidental death has been registered in this regard. “The body was disposed taking due care as a positive patient was found in the building,” said a police officer.

Police commissioner visits north region

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh visited north region of Mumbai Police, comprising areas between Goregaon to Dahisar. Hanif Mujawar, senior inspector of Dahisar police station said, “We were happy to see the commissioner on the ground asking about the problems we faced. He inquired about everything, such as flow of vehicles going in and out of the city. He also asked women police personnel about the problems they faced. He asked us all to take all safety precautions.”

Two accused in lock up test positive for Covid-19

Two accused kept in the Andheri lockup tested positive for Covid-19. They were arrested by MIDC police for burgling valuables worth ₹7 crore from a jewellery unit. Police are now tracing their contacts.

(With inputs from Jayprakash S Naidu, Suraj Ojha, Faisal Tandel and Pratik Salunke).