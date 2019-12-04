Mumbai varsity looks at ways to prevent question paper goof-ups

mumbai

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:29 IST

Days after the University of Mumbai (MU) debarred the chairperson of the paper-setting committee for three years for repeating a question paper during the ongoing semester exams of the engineering department, the varsity’s examination department is holding a series of meetings to avoid a repeat of such cases in the future.

In a series of meetings held at the examination house in the Kalina campus of the varsity, senior officials approached college principals, asking them to give clear directions to question paper setter against plagiarising papers.

“We are not sending any warning letters because we believe that the action taken by the university against the culprit in the engineering exam fiasco should give a clear message to all teachers against repeating such mistakes in future. However, we are encouraging principals to talk to their teachers and make this system very clear to all,” said Aashutosh Rathod, deputy registrar (public relations), MU.

The incident first came to light on November 26 when engineering students appearing for their third-semester Material Technology paper found that the question paper was an exact replica of a month-old prelims examination held at a Navi Mumbai college.

A two-member committee of the dean of the Science and Technology department and the chairperson of the Mechanical Engineering stream looked into the matter and verified facts on Friday, following which a report was submitted.

The committee conducted an investigation under the sections for unfair means and practices of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act.

After the probe, the committee decided to take away the approval of the chairperson of the paper-setting committee for three years and block increments of the co-chairperson for two years.