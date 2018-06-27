Mumbai: Woman dies while trying to stop fight at Andheri eatery, waiter arrested

A 20-year-old woman died while trying to intervene in a fight between her partner and a waiter at an Andheri restaurant on Sunday. The waiter, Shaukat Rashid, has been arrested for murder. According to the police, the woman, Saba Shaikh, had gone to the restaurant with her partner — whose name they have withheld — on Sunday.

“After the food was served, Shaikh’s partner asked Rashid to serve them some sauce,” said an officer. “The sauce was near the counter, and Rashid told the woman’s partner to help himself. This led to him abusing the waiter,” the officer said.

Rashid confronted the man, who responded by slapping him. Rashid then hit him back with a jug that he was holding. “The two got into a brawl, and the woman tried to stop them,” the officer said. According to her partner, the waiter pushed the woman away. “She fell and her hit her head on the floor,” added the officer.

The woman was taken to the Rajawadi hospital, but was declared dead. The police said that they were waited for a complete post-mortem report before adding further charges against the waiter. “Initially, the waiter said the woman lost consciousness after she slipped and fell. There are no external injuries. The report wil confirm if Shaikh died of a brain hemorrhage and internal bleeding,” said the officer.

“We have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) after the post mortem report on Monday afternoon. We have arrested the waiter and are investigating the case further,” said N Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 10.