Municipal school teachers, others allowed to travel in trains

mumbai

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:17 IST

Teachers working in municipal schools, employees of collector office, contractual Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staff, railway staff working in government railway police (GRP), railway protection force (RPF), hospital staff working in private lab including pathological and lab testing staff will be allowed to travel from local trains on the Western Railway.

Earlier, employees working in essential service in BMC, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, Palghar Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Mantralaya and government and employees of private hospital, were allowed to travel in local trains.