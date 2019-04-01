My ID card is being misused to dupe people: CISF constable

A 31-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable on Friday, approached the police, alleging that his documents were being misused by a fraudster to dupe people across the country.

The complainant – Ratan Singh Devkaran Dhankar – filed the complaint against a man named Shrikant, who he had come across on an online portal while looking for a car. Dhankar informed police that he had shared his CISF identity card and Aadhar card with Shrikant, after the latter asked him for his documents to finalise a car deal.

However, during the investigation, police learned that Shrikant was also a victim of the fraud, and the fraudster had used his identity card to obtain Dhankar’s documents. The fraudster had posed as Shrikant while attempting to dupe Dhankar. Police are now on the lookout for the accused who misused Dhankar and Shrikant’s identity cards to dupe people of money.

Dhankar said, “The man I had come across on the portal introduced himself as Shrikant, a CISF constable. He had kept his CISF identity card as his WhatsApp profile picture and the name on the card was Shrikant. The man asked for my identity card and Aadhar card to finalise the deal, which I shared. But when he asked me to pay Rs 10,000 as processing fees, I got suspicious and cancelled the deal.”

In January, Dhankar received a notice from the Bihar Police, stating he had cheated a man of Rs 25,000 on the pretext of selling him a car.

“Later, there were multiple complainants, two of whom tweeted to the CISF, stating I had duped them. I informed the CISF that the fraudster had duped the complainants using my identity card and name,” Dhankar said.

A police officer said, “During the probe we learnt that Shrikant is also a CISF constable. Using the same modus operandi, the fraudster had asked Shrikant for his identity card and then misused it to dupe Dhankar. Shrikant had lodged a complaint with the Bandra-Kurla Complex police.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 04:49 IST