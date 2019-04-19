Navi Mumbai FOB that collapsed is ‘beyond repair’, to be dismantled

A week after part of a foot overbridge (FoB) collapsed at Sector 8 in Vashi, injuring two people, Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Ramaswamy N on Thursday termed it “beyond repair” and ordered its demolition.

The civic chief also suspended junior engineer Vishal Suryavanshi and deputy engineer Yeshwant Kapse for negligence and ordered an inquiry against Arvind Shinde, an executive engineer.

“I have ordered the suspension of two engineers for dereliction of duty, as well as a departmental inquiry against the executive engineer for slack supervision,” said Ramaswamy.

The bridge connected mini-seashore area in Sector 10A to Sagar Vihar in Sector 8, along the Vashi creek area. Inaugurated in 2000, it was frequently used by morning and evening walkers. On April 11, Sarvesh Pal, 30, and Jitendra Pal, 23, were injured after the FOB gave way. Immediately after the collapse, Ramaswamy had ordered a probe into the matter.

He said repair work on the FOB had been ordered on March 8. “Since repair work was ongoing, the contractor should have shut the FoB for pedestrians. We have filed a police complaint against him,” he said on Thursday.

“The FoB condition is beyond repair now. I have asked for an inspection by IIT Bombay and that it be dismantled at the earliest. Till then, it should not be used by pedestrians.”

Residents have welcomed the move. Nitin Kandhari, 50, a social worker, said, “There have been complaints about the pathetic condition of the FoB for a long time. It was the lethargy by civic officials that led to the unfortunate incident. Repairs would have only provided a temporary solution. A new bridge will ensure that there are no more such incidents.”

Ramaswamy also ordered a structural audit of all FoBs that are more than 15 years old in the city.

“We had already conducted an audit of all bridges. However, in light of the Vashi FoB incident, I have asked that the conditions of all bridges be reviewed. There are 19 such FoBs in the city that are more than 15 years old. They will all be audited,” he said.

