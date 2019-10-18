Navi Mumbai residents campaign for better turnout

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:40 IST

Navi Mumbai

Even as housing societies have been boycotting elections as their problems have not been solved, a social activist has been going around pasting banners, urging residents to vote.

Sundeep Sharma, 48, a resident of Seawoods, launched the campaign so that residents of posh housing societies will exercise their right and vote.

‘Vote like your whole world depends on it, because it Does’, reads one banner, which has been posted in elevators of commercial and residential societies.

Sharma said, “The campaign aims at raising awareness among people. Voting is a right and we must exercise it. Government is made by people who don’t vote.”

Banners and posters have been pasted in 113 buildings in Vashi and other nodes in Navi Mumbai.

Amar Mahatre, 45, a Vashi resident, said, “This is a good way of reminding people about their voting right. We cannot complain if we have not voted.”

Sharma’s campaign is significant as election day is mostly a holiday for residents, who go out of town instead of excersising their right.

Housing societies are urging residents on social media to vote.

“We have scheduled a meeting on Saturday where I will appeal to the members to vote. We should be a part of the democratic process,” said Anirudh Das, committee member, Balaji Heights, Kamothe.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 00:40 IST