e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Navi Mumbai residents campaign for better turnout

mumbai Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:40 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai

Even as housing societies have been boycotting elections as their problems have not been solved, a social activist has been going around pasting banners, urging residents to vote.

Sundeep Sharma, 48, a resident of Seawoods, launched the campaign so that residents of posh housing societies will exercise their right and vote.

‘Vote like your whole world depends on it, because it Does’, reads one banner, which has been posted in elevators of commercial and residential societies.

Sharma said, “The campaign aims at raising awareness among people. Voting is a right and we must exercise it. Government is made by people who don’t vote.”

Banners and posters have been pasted in 113 buildings in Vashi and other nodes in Navi Mumbai.

Amar Mahatre, 45, a Vashi resident, said, “This is a good way of reminding people about their voting right. We cannot complain if we have not voted.”

Sharma’s campaign is significant as election day is mostly a holiday for residents, who go out of town instead of excersising their right.

Housing societies are urging residents on social media to vote.

“We have scheduled a meeting on Saturday where I will appeal to the members to vote. We should be a part of the democratic process,” said Anirudh Das, committee member, Balaji Heights, Kamothe.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 00:40 IST

top news
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
First illuminated image of the lunar surface released by Isro
First illuminated image of the lunar surface released by Isro
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News