NCP chief Sharad Pawar asks Maharashtra CM to provide ‘proper’ medical aid to Bhujbal

Worried over the deteriorating health of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, wrote to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to look in to it seriously as the state will be held responsible for any untoward fate of Bhujbal.

Bhujbal, former deputy chief minister, was arrested in March 2016 by the enforcement directorate (ED) for allegedly receiving kickbacks worth crores in the Maharashtra Sadan case. He was lodged at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

There are reports that the 71-year-old leader is suffering from several health issues, including acute bronchial asthma and is currently at JJ Hospital.

“I am getting disturbing reports about the deteriorating health of Shri Chhagan Bhujbal. He is a respected mass OBC leader with more than 50 years of contribution to the public life. I do not expect anything but proper medical treatment to be given to him, which is his constitutional right,” states the letter.

“I am sure that you will direct that prompt steps be taken to ensure proper medical treatment for him,” he said, asking CM Fadnavis to intervene. Pawar also said till the legal matters concerning him concluded, he is deemed innocent. “It ‘s unfortunate that bail has been denied to him,” his letter read.