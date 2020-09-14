NEET-UG exams in Maharashtra: Very easy, say students at Mumbai centres

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:33 IST

Close to 16 lakh undergraduate medical and dental aspirants across the country appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday. A total of 2.28 lakh students from Maharashtra, highest in the country, had registered for the exam this year. Most students found the exam very easy compared to the past few years.

While most students found the pre-exam process of admit card checking and frisking before entering the exam centre peaceful and in line with the required safety measures, some complained of unnecessary hassles just before the exam, which added to their anxiety.

A city-based school which was allotted as an exam centre found out about it only today and ended up starting the pre-exam process a little late. “The centre displayed its seating arrangement list only by 11.45am and started allowing students to enter the campus post 12 noon. The exam then started at 2.30pm, which is half-an-hour late, but students were given extra time to finish their paper,” said one of the parents, on condition of anonymity.

Some parents also complained of crowding outside the exam centres, flouting all social distancing norms.

“The exam centre was not equipped with enough manpower to handle the crowd of parents and students. However, a large number of exam centres managed to conduct the pre-exam session very well and ensured staggered entry and exit for students to avoid crowding,” said Ruiee Kapoor, an activist and parent of a medical student. As per the final registration figures revealed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in January, over 15.93 lakh students registered for the NEET; the number stood at 15.19 lakh in 2019. Maharashtra had topped the registrations for the second consecutive year, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with 1.54 lakh and 1.38 lakh students, respectively. A total of 1.19 lakh students registered for the exam from Karnataka and another 1.16 lakh students from Kerala, among other states. Keeping the current situation in mind, NTA had announced that all safety precautions will be undertaken at every exam centre to ensure maximum safety of all stakeholders – staff and students. To implement appropriate distancing during exams, the total number of exam centres was increased from 2,546 last year to 3,843 this year.