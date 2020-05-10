New BMC chief’s focus areas: Virus and pre-monsoon prep

mumbai

Iqbal Singh Chahal, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, who took charge as the chief of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) late on Friday, said his priorities are clear –minimising the number of coronavirus cases in the city and preparing for the upcoming monsoon. His predecessor Parveen Pardeshi has been transferred to the urban development department.

On Saturday, Chahal held review meetings as well as visited a civic hospital and also one of the worst- affected areas in the city, Dharavi. He told all ward officers that he would be visiting their areas unannounced to take stock of the situation on ground.

Speaking to the media from the BMC headquarters, Chahal said, “I have only two priorities for now. They are fighting the coronavirus and making the city ready for the monsoon. I am prepared to tackle the situation. I request you to wait for the next two-three weeks.”

In the first half of Saturday, Chahal visited Nair Hospital in south Mumbai, which has been converted into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital. He interacted with the staff members who explained the situation to him through a powerpoint presentation. Further, he visited the hospital premises, and also interacted with patients wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

Later in the day, Chahal visited Dharavi in G-North ward and interacted with the officials. He met those admitted to the quarantine facility in Dharavi, surveyed the containment zones and interacted with a few residents.

He also held a series of meetings with the BMC officials. A civic official who attended the meeting said, “No major decisions or changes were discussed, but the commissioner reviewed the coronavirus situation and pre-monsoon readiness in all wards. Further, he also asked us to ensure proper contact tracing and aggressive sealing.”

Meanwhile, former managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Ashwini Bhide, and former Thane civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal also took charge as the two new additional municipal commissioners replacing Jaishree Bhoj and Abbasaheb Jarhad, who were also transferred by Thackeray on Friday.

Pardeshi goes on leave

Additional chief secretary Praveen Pardeshi, who is believed to be upset over his sudden transfer from the post of Mumbai municipal commissioner, proceeded on leave immediately after taking charge as the chief of the urban development department. “He applied for the 14-day leave after taking charge on Saturday,” said Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary, general administration department.

Pardeshi cited his father’s health and submitted a medical certificate with the application. According to government officials, he is not happy with the way he was ousted and may extend his leave. He also skipped the formality to hand over the charge to his successor in the BMC, IS Chahal, on Friday.

The state government has also put Kishorraje Nimbalkar’s appointment as the secretary of the public works department on hold.