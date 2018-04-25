New bridge that improves east-west connectivity in Dombivli and Thakurli to open next month

You commute between the eastern and western sides of Dombivli and Thakurli is set to get easier, as the newly built Railway over Bridge (ROB) will open to the public next month.

Railway officials said their work is complete. “We have completed our part of the job and are ready to open the bridge soon. Some civic work is pending,” said AK Singh, public relations officer, Central Railway (CR).

Govind Bodke, civic commissioner of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), inspected the flyover on Wednesday, after which he instructed civic officials to speed up their work. “As this bridge will help decongest the city, the KDMC is focusing on completing the work soon. I have asked the officers in charge to coordinate with railway officials and complete the work soon,” Bodke said.

The flyover will be the second bridge in the KDMC jurisdiction that will connect the eastern and western parts of the city. Currently, there is only one narrow bridge, at Ramnagar in Dombivli, which connects both sides. The bridge is badly congested most times of the day, with close to 30,000 vehicles using it every day.

Construction of the ROB started in August 2017. Work is being done jointly by the railways and the KDMC, with the railways building the portion over the tracks and the KDMC building the flyover from the east and the west sides to connect to the section over the tracks.

“This bridge will improve connection within the city. Some of the traffic on Ramnagar bridge will be diverted to it. It will help ease congestion in the entire city. We hope authorities open the bridge before the monsoon,” said Sanjay Mhatre, 55, a motorist who uses the old bridge daily.

The 12-metre-wide flyover, which is 500 metres away from the station, will extend up to SV Joshi School in Dombivli (east), and up to Bara Bungla on MG Road in Dombivli (west).

The estimated cost of the project is Rs42.56 crore, of which the railways is spending Rs9.5 crore.

The KDMC is now working to complete the approach road to the ROB, and expects it to be done by end of April. “It will take at least a week more,” said Pramod Kulkarni, city engineer, KDMC.

Once the flyover opens, the level-crossing gate at Thakurli railway station will be closed.