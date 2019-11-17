Nigerian dies after truck hits his bike at Kharghar

mumbai

A Nigerian national was killed in a road accident after a truck crashed into his two-wheeler in Kharghar on Thursday evening.

According to police, the victim identified only as CJ, 34, was a resident of Kharghar.

He was riding his two-wheeler around 4.30pm when a truck heading from Pethgaon towards Taloja village rammed into the two-wheeler.

The truck driver was driving rashly without paying attention to the condition of the road, said police.

A Kharghar police officer, who was on inspection duty in the area, rushed to the accident spot and found CJ lying on the road bleeding profusely.

With the help of a passing SUV driver, the police rushed him to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

The CCTV footage revealed the truck number, officials said.

“During treatment, the doctors declared CJ dead at 9.37pm. The accused driver did not stop his truck after the accident and fled from the spot,” said Sridhar Jagtap, assistant inspector at Kharghar police station.

Senior inspector Pradip Tidar said they will arrest the driver soon.

Kharghar police have booked the truck driver and a manhunt is underway.

