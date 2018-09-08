Non-cognisable offence filed in Mumbai suburb against BJP MLA Ram Kadam for ‘kidnap girls’ remark

In more trouble for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam, the Ghatkopar police on Friday registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence over his “kidnap girls” remark.

The NC was filed based on a complaint by Sneha Kurhade, 50, a housewife from Ghatkopar.

During a dahi handi event earlier this week at Sanghani junction in Ghatkopar, Kadam was videotaped saying that he would kidnap girls to marry them off to men who they had rejected. The video was widely shared, and both Kadam and his party have been criticised by opposition parties and activists for the statement.

An NC under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 504 (insult with intention to provoke breach of peace) has been registered against the 48-year-old lawmaker. “The statement made is humiliating and is inflammatory to the complainant and women. This may provoke breach of peace,” read the complaint.

If a police official wants to investigate the NC then he must take court permission. If the court grants him permission, only then can he start investigation and after the probe, he has to submit the report to the court. “Based on the court’s permission, we will be recording the statement of Kadam, investigate the allegation and submit the report in the court,” said a police officer privy to the development.

The officer said the complaint failed to merit a first information report (FIR) as “he (Kadam) did not have intention” to provoke breach of peace. Kadam had earlier expressed regret for his remarks, and said he was being quoted out of context.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 00:08 IST