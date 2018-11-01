Ola, Uber drivers to continue indefinite strike after failed talks

Cab drivers associated with aggregators Uber and Ola on Thursday have decided to continue their indefinite strike in the city because, according to them, representatives from the companies did not turn up for the scheduled meeting to resolve the issue.

Entering the eleventh day of their strike, the cabbie unions that have been demanding higher pay are likely to launch a protest against the state government as well.

Late on Thursday night, Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh (MRRKS) — that has been leading the strike — announced they would extend their strike because neither Ola nor Uber turned up to discuss their issues.

Govind Mohite, president of MRRKS, said representatives from Ola and Uber cheated the drivers despite agreeing for further talks in presence of senior police officers. Both companies kept their offices shut did not respond to their calls, he claimed.

“The drivers are firm on continuing the strike till the time their demands meet,” Mohite said. “Our people are now going to file a police complaint against Ola and Uber. They have cheated the drivers, giving false assurances about higher pays while associating their cabs with the companies. This is a fraud.”

Another union of cab drivers, Marathi Kamgar Sena, tried parking a few cabs just outside Mantralaya to get the government’s attention but the police immediately removed them. The union also issued an ultimatum to transport minister Diwakar Raote to resolve their issues failing which they would take their protest to Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena chief, Udhhav Thackeray.

Both Ola and Uber did not respond to calls and messages sent by HT.

Earlier on Wednesday, upset by the prolonged strike, a section of drivers had met with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his Shivaji Park residence and later had a meeting with the transport wing of the party. Though MNS denied intervening in the issue but stated that they are in process of filing a court case on the issue.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 23:59 IST