Old jet lands in Bandra; on display soon

mumbai

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:08 IST

The decommissioned Sea Harrier Jet plane, which was part of INS Viraat, was transported to Bandra on Friday. It will be installed on a traffic island on BJ Road opposite Basera Bungalow at Bandstand by March-end.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Mumbai Urban Art Commission had visited the site earlier with Navy officers to finalise the plan.

Local corporator Asif Zakaria said, “Every Republic Day, students march along this road; this is the ideal spot for the aircraft.”

BMC officials said the beautification of the traffic island will involve walkways, benches and horticulture. Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner of H West ward (Bandra), said, “The beautification of the traffic island will be done by the ward while Navy officers will install the plane. Within a week’s time, the beautification and arrangement at the traffic island will be completed. The inauguration date is yet to be finalised.”

The aircraft first entered into service with the Indian Navy on December 16, 1983.

A civic official said, “The sea harrier was a subsonic aircraft designed for fleet air defence, ground strike and maritime strike. It is said that this particular aircraft provided a significant enhancement of operational and combat capabilities to the Indian Navy.”