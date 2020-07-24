One booked for sending obscene messages to make-up artist

mumbai

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 18:50 IST

The Oshiwara police on Wednesday booked an unknown person for allegedly sending obscene messages to a 25-year-old makeup artist from Jogeshwari.

According to police, the woman, on July 14, received a message from an unknown person, in which he said that he got her number from his friend, who told him that she is into prostitution, and for which she charges ₹3,000.

She was shocked to see the message, however, she ignored it. But on July 21, she again received an obscene message from the same number, following which she decided to register a complaint.

“Following her complaint, we have registered the offence and investigating the case,” said an officer from Oshiwara police station.

Police have booked the unknown person under sections 354 (D) (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), 67 (a) (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act] of the Information Technology Act.