One dead, another injured in two separate railway accidents in Navi Mumbai

In two separate incidents on Wednesday, a 19-year-old was run over by a train at Ulhasnagar railway station and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries when she slipped off a local train near Mumbra station.

Instead of using the foot overbridge (FOB), Arti Motgi, 19, a nursing student, crossed the tracks illegally at Ulhasnagar railway station on Wednesday and was run over by a local heading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).“Motgi, a resident of Ulhasnagar. was run over by a CST local train when she was crossing the railway track at around 7:55 am,” said P Mohite, inspector, Kalyan GRP.

Nearby locals informed the Government Railway Police (GRP), who took Motgi to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar. Motgi was declared dead on arrival.

In a separate accident on a CSMT local, Sazia Parvez Ahmed Siddiqui, 30, fell off the train at around 9:55 am on Wednesday and is now admitted to Thane Civil Hospital. “Siddiqui, in her statement to GRP police, said she fell off the local near Mumbra station as her hand slipped,” a Thane GRP official.

