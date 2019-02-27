 One dead, another injured in two separate railway accidents in Navi Mumbai
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

One dead, another injured in two separate railway accidents in Navi Mumbai

A 19-year-old was run over by a train at Ulhasnagar railway station; a 30-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries after slipping off train near Mumbra station

mumbai Updated: Feb 27, 2019 23:25 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustan Times
mumbai,navi mumbai,accidents
1,619 people died while crossing tracks and 711 people died by falling off trains in Mumbai in 2018(HT file)

In two separate incidents on Wednesday, a 19-year-old was run over by a train at Ulhasnagar railway station and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries when she slipped off a local train near Mumbra station.

Instead of using the foot overbridge (FOB), Arti Motgi, 19, a nursing student, crossed the tracks illegally at Ulhasnagar railway station on Wednesday and was run over by a local heading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).“Motgi, a resident of Ulhasnagar. was run over by a CST local train when she was crossing the railway track at around 7:55 am,” said P Mohite, inspector, Kalyan GRP.

Nearby locals informed the Government Railway Police (GRP), who took Motgi to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar. Motgi was declared dead on arrival.

In a separate accident on a CSMT local, Sazia Parvez Ahmed Siddiqui, 30, fell off the train at around 9:55 am on Wednesday and is now admitted to Thane Civil Hospital. “Siddiqui, in her statement to GRP police, said she fell off the local near Mumbra station as her hand slipped,” a Thane GRP official.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 23:24 IST

tags

more from mumbai