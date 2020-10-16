Only 2 doctors, 5 staff members for 50-bed Chaya sub-district hospital in Ambernath

mumbai

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:58 IST

As the focus is on improving healthcare services in the state following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the government-run Chaya sub-district hospital in Ambernath is short-staffed and lacks essential services.

The 50-bed hospital has merely two doctors and five staff members. It also does not have an ambulance service. The building housing the hospital is also dilapidated and is in urgent need of repairs.

Built in 1962, the sub-district hospital is used by residents of Ambernath and nearby tribal villages of Badlapur, Karjat and Kasara.

Hospital sources claim the government has sanctioned seven doctors to the hospital. Of these, five are either sent on deputation to other hospitals or are unwell. “The only two doctors working are Dr Shashikant Dode, medical superintendent of the hospital, and Sachin Deskmukh, medical officer. For the last few years, the hospital has been on ventilator with lack of staff. After continuous follow up with the government, we were assigned staff. However, most of them are again sent on deputation. It is difficult to manage the hospital with such meagre staff,” said a person on the hospital staff requesting anonymity.

The hospital has daily footfalls of more than 200 to 300 people visiting the OPD for treatment. Prior to lockdown, at least five to ten deliveries were done.

“We have seven nurses in two shifts. Among the seven, two of them are on leave, one is suffering from cancer and the other tested positive for Covid-19. The operation theatre, OPD, casualty, maternity, male and female isolation ward and post-mortem rooms do not have manpower. Moreover, the hospital building is dilapidated, and the authorities have ignored our plea for repairs,” the hospital staff said.

The condition of the hospital has also affected the locals who have to run to different hospitals in Thane.

Dr Dode refused to speak on the issues and said that he and his team were trying their best to treat every single patient visiting the hospital.

Kailash Pawar, deputy director, Thane District Collector Health Department, said, “We have a team of doctors at the hospital who are working properly. Doctors were posted at the hospital, but a few of them are on deputation at Covid centres, which was the priority in the last few months.”

Commenting on the condition of the building, Pawar added, “We have sent a proposal to the state government for a new building at the same place. Also, we have asked them to extend the hospital to a 100-bed facility after rebuilding the existing structure.”