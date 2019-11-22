Panvel gets vision document for 25 years

mumbai

Nov 22, 2019

Panvel City Municipal Corporation approved a vision document for the next 25 years for the city’s development.

It has estimated around ₹10,500 crore for the development of the region till 2041.

The report document was prepared after a survey of over six months which cost ₹32 lakh. The survey took into account suggestions and opinions of various sections of the society and stake holders.

The report said the city’s population will rise to around 30 lakh from the present 7 lakh in 21 years.

Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “The report has taken into account the present state of affairs, solid waste management, water supply, sewage system, revenue earned and so on.”

He said, “The city needs 175 mld water while it gets 45 mld from its own source. In 30 years, the demand will go up to 450 mld.”

He added, “The document has recommended improving the condition of roads in the rural areas.

The development has been planned in three stages. For the short-term development up to 2025, PCMC will require ₹5,888 crore. For increased needs of Panvel by 2032, an additional ₹ 2,053 crore will be needed for projects. For long-term planning till 2041, PCMC will need an additional ₹2,572 crore. A total of ₹10,514 crore will be required for the region’s development in the next 25 years.

With the unanimous approval of the document by the general body, the city development plan (CDP), that is under preparation, has also received a boost.

Deshmukh said, “Fifty per cent of the CDP preparation work has been completed. We will complete the CDP work in two years.”