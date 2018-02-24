Papon controversy: Maharashtra panel wants to know how kids on reality show are being kept safe

The Maharashtra State Women Rights Commission (MSWRC) will send a notice to the producers of singer Angarag Papon Mahanta’s reality show, asking them what measures they have undertaken to keep the child contestants safe. This comes after the singer allegedly kissed a minor girl inappropriately on the sets of this show, during Holi celebrations.

“We have taken cognisance of the matter and have decided to send a notice to the show’s producers, asking them to explain the security measures and precautions taken for the safety of children,” said Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson, MSWRC.

She said it was the responsibility of the producers to take adequate measures for child safety. “Instead of talking to an individual, we want to check with the producers who make the show,” she said.

Rahatkar said the police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.