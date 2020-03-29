Parsi community concerned over firewood deficit

mumbai

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:12 IST

Over the last two days, some members of Parsi community have expressed concerns over the depleting stock of firewood in the fire temples if the lockdown lasts longer. In an open letter to community members and leaders, a member said delivery of firewood to keep the fires running has stopped amidst the lockdown, and a way out has to be figured out. The community uses babul wood. “Our fires have been on for more than 100 years. It cannot be extinguished as it is considered a living entity by us,” said Yazdi Hodiwalla, a Bandra resident.