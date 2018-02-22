Pillion rider killed as truck hits bike in Mumbai, driver absconding

A 27-year-old man, who was riding pillion, was killed and the rider was injured after a truck full of coconuts rammed into his bike.

The Nagpada police have registered a case against the absconding truck driver and seized the truck.

According to police, the deceased is identified as Ajinkya Gore, 27, while the victim who suffered head injuries is Sandeep Gosavi, 21. Both are residents of Bhakti building, JJ hospital campus, Byculla. Gore’s mother works with the pharmacy department of JJ hospital.

On February 20, Gosavi was riding the motorcycle, while gore was riding pillion. Both of them were headed to Byculla railway station. The incident took place at Y bridge on Sir JJ Marg, when a truck dashed them.

“After the truck collided with the bike, it ran over Gore’s head, which led to his immediate death. Gosavi suffered head injuries and survived since he was wearing a helmet. He has been shifted to JJ hospital for further treatment,” said an official.

A case has been registered at Nagpada police station under section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian penal code and Section 134 (A) (B) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

“We have registered a case and have seized the truck. The driver is absconding and the search is on to trace him,” said Kishore Sawant, police inspector of Nagpada police station.