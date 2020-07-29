e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / PMC Bank fraud case: Pre-arrest bail pleas of 2 directors rejected

PMC Bank fraud case: Pre-arrest bail pleas of 2 directors rejected

mumbai Updated: Jul 29, 2020 00:55 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail applications filed by two directors of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.

After perusing investigation papers pertaining to the ₹7,457-crore PMC Bank fraud case, justice Sadhana Jadhav pronounced an operative order of rejecting the anticipatory bail pleas filed by Gurnam Singh Hothi and Daljit Singh Bal and observed that neither of the directors deserved the discretionary relief of pre-arrest bail. A detailed reasoning for the dismissal of the pleas is awaited.

Hothi and Bal had moved HC after the sessions court rejected their anticipatory bail pleas. The sessions court granted them interim protection from arrest till June 15, which was extended by HC from time to time. But on Thursday, justice Jadhav also withdrew the interim protection, thus paving the way for the arrest of the two accused in the case.

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had on September 30 last year registered an offence in connection with the fraud at the multi-state scheduled cooperative bank, accusing many of its directors of illegally extending huge loans to realty firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and its group companies.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, PMC Bank had masked 44 problematic loan accounts involving advances worth ₹7,457.49 crore to some entities, including HDIL, by tampering with its core banking system and these accounts were accessible only to limited staff members.

The bank had created 21,049 fictitious accounts in a bid to ensure that its master data tallies to the loan disbursals, the RBI stated in an affidavit filed in response to other PMC Bank-related petitions before HC.

top news
LAC row: Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, claims China
LAC row: Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, claims China
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
Five Rafale jets to land today
Five Rafale jets to land today
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In