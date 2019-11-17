PMC Bank fraud: Depositors protest at Andheri branch

mumbai

Depositors staged a protest outside the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank’s Poonam Nagar branch at Andheri (East) on Saturday morning.

Citing that it has been 54 days since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put restrictions on the bank for six months over irregularities, the customers said they are still in despair as their money remains blocked.

Harprit Guleria, an account holder with the bank, said, “I am a businessman. I have organised this protest to remind the government that we, the depositors, are in trouble, and to urge the government to help us with our money.”

“We started the protest around 10am today. Over a hundred people participated in the protest and more are on their way to join us. I am 52 years old, and in my life I had never visited a police station before this. Since the past 54 days, my day starts with visits to the police station and commissioner’s office,” Guleria added.

He said this was the 12th protest so far, and added that they chose the branch because around 50,000 depositors have their accounts at the branch.

“Since this scam came to light and our hard earned money is stuck in the bank, we now use our weekends to protest for justice and hope that the government will help us with our money,” said another depositor.

