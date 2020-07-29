Police hunt for Sudanese national who fled from Colaba hotel after testing positive for Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 00:48 IST

Colaba police have launched a manhunt for a Sudanese national who fled from a Colaba hotel after he tested positive for Covid-19. Police have also booked the owner of a hotel who had organised tests for 59 foreign nationals but kept the civic authority in the dark about the escape of the Covid-positive patient.

Police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) based on the complaint of Dharamprakash Satish Kumar Kori, 31, a civic doctor from Tardeo.

According to Kori’s complaint, on July 23, Rahim Turk, owner of Hotel Aga Begh in Apollo Port, called 59 foreign nationals to his hotel. The foreigners wanted to get themselves tested, and Turk helped them by calling the staff from a private lab to the hotel to conduct the tests.

“The report of one Sudanese national Ahmed Hamid Ahmed Almeen, who was staying at Colaba’s Kishan Hotel, came positive following which he fled from the hotel,” said an officer from Colaba police station.

Turk called a large number of people together for the tests without getting the requisite permission. He also did not inform the municipal office about the escape of the Covid-positive foreigner. When civic officials learnt about the incident on Monday, they approached Colaba police and an FIR was registered against Turk and Almeen under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Epidemic Act.

Sangramsinh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1 confirmed the development and said, “Our men are looking for the Covid-19 positive Sudanese national.”