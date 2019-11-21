Pollution report: Rise in vehicles worsens Kalyan’s air quality

mumbai

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 01:08 IST

Kalyan

Seventy per cent of air pollution in Kalyan and Dombivli is caused due to the smoke emitted by vehicles.

This is what the yearly report by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) states.

The civic body has identified seven locations to study air quality every year.

The prime locations are Adharwadi, Rambaug, Shivaji Chowk, Shahad Jakatnaka, and Kalyan railway station in Kalyan (West), KDMC headquarters and Phadke Road in Dombivli.

The air pollution index (API) has increased at all these places in 2018-19 compared to the previous two years.

“During the study, it was found that air pollution was much higher during traffic jams. The smoke released from vehicles adds to pollution. Earlier, the air quality at all these places was better,” said a KDMC official.

As per the Kalyan RTO, the vehicle count as on March 31, is 90,1514.

The API at Kalyan station, Shivaji Chowk and Shahad Jakatnaka has touched 80, which is comparatively higher than other places.

If the API is below 50, then the air quality is excellent; if the API is between 51 and 100, then the quality is good and API of 101-150 means it is slightly polluted.

“Although the API in Kalyan and Dombivli has not crossed 100, it still is a cause of concern. The civic body should take necessary steps to ensure air quality improves next year,” said Raju Nalawade, a social activist from Dombivli, who is working on environmental issues in the city.

Motorists have been complaining about dusty roads and traffic congestion which contribute to air pollution.

“Once you get stuck in traffic, engines are still running and this leads to increased pollution. The traffic situation in Kalyan and Dombivli is bad due to the ongoing infrastructure works. Sometimes the vehicles are stuck for hours,” said Sanuj Srivatsav, 34, a commuter who takes the Kalyan-Shilphata road to got to Thane for work daily.

As per Kalyan Regional Transport Authority, the number of vehicles in the city increases by at least 1 lakh every year. In 2018-19, 1,00,892 vehicles were registered. The total number of vehicle population is expected to touch 10 lakh in Kalyan RTO this year.

“When vehicles are increasing, there is a need to have proper infrastructure to deal with it. With bridges shut for repairs, roads either dug-up or riddled with potholes, motorists are bound to suffer,” said Uday Pandey, 30, a traffic warden at Kalyan railway station.

Kalyan railway station, Shivaji Chowk and Shahad Jakatnaka see heavy traffic during peak hours.

“The station road is congested as it is occupied with autorickshaws and hawkers making it other vehicles to move, “added Pandey.

Most roads in Kalyan and Dombivli have work going on. This has been leading to congestion in the city and worsening pollution.

“There is a need to solve traffic snarls by completing projects at the earliest. Most projects are of bridges and roads which affect traffic,” said Prateek Shinde, 39, a commuter, who drives on the busy Manpada road in Dombivli every day.

Nagesh Tekale, 70, environment expert from Thane, said the authorities should start green measure such as electric vehicles.