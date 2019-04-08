Pradeep Nandrajog sworn in as new chief justice of Bombay HC

Justice Pradeep Nandrajog was sworn in as the new chief justice of the Bombay high court (HC) by the governor of Maharashtra C Vidyasagar Rao, on Sunday at Raj Bhavan. Nadrajog, who was the chief justice of Rajasthan high court, has replaced chief justice Naresh Patil, who retired on April 6.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, judges of the Bombay and Rajasthan high courts, advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni and other dignitaries.

Justice Nandrajog’s appointment was based on a March 28 resolution of the apex court collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The other members of the collegium included Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, and RF Nariman.

Born on February 24, 1958, Nandrajog had secured his LLB degree from Delhi University in 1981 and was enrolled as an advocate of the Delhi Bar Association the same year. During his stint as a practicing advocate, which lasted almost 19 years, he took up cases pertaining to elections, land revenue, company and miscellaneous writ matters, arbitration, service, and commercial suits. He served as a counsel for the Delhi Municipal Corporation for six years before being nominated as a counsel for the Delhi Election Commission. After serving on the post for two years, he was elected as an additional judge of the Delhi high court in 2002 and was made a permanent judge in 2004.

Justice Nandrajog was elevated to the post of chief justice of the Rajasthan high court in April 2017 and had been serving there since. He was in line for a post with the Supreme Court in December 2018, however, after a member of the collegium retired, the deliberation remained inconclusive.

The minister for higher and technical education Vinod Tawde, retired chief justice Mohit Shah, lokayukta ML Tahaliyani, state chief commissioner, (right to services) Swadhin Kshatriya, senior member of Maharashtra Public Service Commission Chandrashekhar Oak, Mumbai commissioner of police Sanjay Barve and other senior government officials were also present during the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 13:21 IST