QS Rankings: IIT Bombay, Delhi among top 50 engineering colleges

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 00:20 IST

A subject-based ranking by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), known for its influential ranking of global educational institutions, which assesses varsities on around 50 subjects from art and design to engineering and management, sees Indian institutions, predictably, doing better in science and engineering.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Kharagpur, and Madras all appear in the top 100 in the engineering and technology ranking. IIT-Bombay has topped the list with the 44th rank, followed by IIT-Delhi (47), IIT-Kharagpur (86) and IIT-Madras (88).

In natural sciences, there are no Indian institutions in the top 100. Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay is the top Indian institute and ranked 108, followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at 111, IIT-Madras (195), IIT-Delhi (207), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (232) and University of Delhi (251).

While universities from the United States of America and the United Kingdom have topped most of the lists, the IITs make an appearance in most subject lists, including ones away from their core.

“It’s a significant achievement of our premier engineering institutions, which has made India proud. This is the result of continuous efforts of our government to promote the environment of research and innovation,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union human resource development minister.