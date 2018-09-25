Red-tapism stalls demolition of Nirav Modi’s Alibaug bungalow

The demolition of a sprawling sea-front bungalow in Alibaug, owned by fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, has been stalled over bureaucratic procedures.

The Raigad collector had submitted an affidavit in court in August stating that in 2011, the then collector had regularised Modi’s bungalow, so there was no question about its demolition. “A review has been sought over the earlier decision regularising the structure,” said a senior bureaucrat. The divisional commissioner of Konkan will review the decision. After the review, the Raigad collector will conduct a final hearing.

In August, environment minister Ramdas Kadam had decided to immediately demolish the bungalow, but no action has been taken yet. In an affidavit submitted to the court, the state had said Nirav’s bungalow was constructed before 1986, and there was no excess construction so, there was no question of taking action against it. The collector has stated in his affidavit filed earlier that though permission was granted to construct the house admeasuring 376sqm, actual construction was made to the extent of 1,071sqm. However, instead of removing the excess construction of 695sqm, the sub-divisional officer (SDO) closed the case and referred the matter to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). Subsequently, the court had sought an explanation from the Raigad collector and the SDO, Alibaug, for arbitrarily closing all cases involving illegal constructions within Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) along Alibaug coastline, primarily bungalows owned by the rich and famous of Mumbai. The bench had taken Nirav’s bungalow at Kihim as a test case.

“Actions will be taken as per the directions of the court. We will have to check if the structures are legal and if permissions were acquired in a legal way.” said Dr Jagdish Patil, divisional commissioner, Konkan

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 05:25 IST