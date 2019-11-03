Residents spar over feeding stray dogs; woman files molestation charge against society member

mumbai

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:54 IST

A 48-year-old woman, a resident of a high-rise along Pokharan Road No. 2, has filed a case of molestation against a committee member of the society. The woman has claimed that she was allegedly molested because she had been feeding a sick dog on premises. The committee members have said the allegations are baseless and the woman had been warned several times against feeding dogs on the society premises.

The woman has registered a case of molestation against one of the society members in the Vartak Nagar police station. The society has put up a notice banning feeding of stray dogs anywhere on the society premises.

The woman said, “I do not feed all the dogs. On October 7, my husband and I were giving food to a sick dog in the parking lot. The accused, a member of the society committee, was taking photos. I objected, but he did not stop. He also made obscene gestures at me to intimidate me. This was when my husband intervened and there was a fight between the two.”

She claimed that none of the members of the society intervened when the man was taking her photos or making obscene gestures. She said, “The incident was recorded on CCTV and I requested the society members to check the footage and take appropriate action against the accused. But, no one showed any interest. On October 28, I lodged a complaint.”

The housing society members said all the allegations were baseless. A society member, who did not wish to be named, said, “One of our office-bearers saw the complainant feeding stray dogs on the premises and tried to stop her. Her husband assaulted the complainant. We have checked the CCTV footage as per the request of the complainant and did not see any obscene gestures. Our women committee, too, has gone through the footage. We have submitted the CCTV footage and the report of the committee to the police.”

Vartak Nagar police said they have registered a case against the accused. “We have called the committee members and asked for the CCTV footage for investigation. No arrest has been made,” said a police officer.