e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Residents spar over feeding stray dogs; woman files molestation charge against society member

mumbai Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:54 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

A 48-year-old woman, a resident of a high-rise along Pokharan Road No. 2, has filed a case of molestation against a committee member of the society. The woman has claimed that she was allegedly molested because she had been feeding a sick dog on premises. The committee members have said the allegations are baseless and the woman had been warned several times against feeding dogs on the society premises.

The woman has registered a case of molestation against one of the society members in the Vartak Nagar police station. The society has put up a notice banning feeding of stray dogs anywhere on the society premises.

The woman said, “I do not feed all the dogs. On October 7, my husband and I were giving food to a sick dog in the parking lot. The accused, a member of the society committee, was taking photos. I objected, but he did not stop. He also made obscene gestures at me to intimidate me. This was when my husband intervened and there was a fight between the two.”

She claimed that none of the members of the society intervened when the man was taking her photos or making obscene gestures. She said, “The incident was recorded on CCTV and I requested the society members to check the footage and take appropriate action against the accused. But, no one showed any interest. On October 28, I lodged a complaint.”

The housing society members said all the allegations were baseless. A society member, who did not wish to be named, said, “One of our office-bearers saw the complainant feeding stray dogs on the premises and tried to stop her. Her husband assaulted the complainant. We have checked the CCTV footage as per the request of the complainant and did not see any obscene gestures. Our women committee, too, has gone through the footage. We have submitted the CCTV footage and the report of the committee to the police.”

Vartak Nagar police said they have registered a case against the accused. “We have called the committee members and asked for the CCTV footage for investigation. No arrest has been made,” said a police officer.

top news
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM in Bangkok
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News