Retired deputy deans as interim ceos? BMC mulls idea

mumbai Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:41 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
After corporators objected to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s decision to give ward officers the additional charge of interim chief executive officers (CEO) at four civic-run hospitals, the BMC on Thursday said that it would instead appoint retired deputy deans for the posts. A BMC official said, “We are going to appoint full-time CEOs in the next two to three months, for which applications have already been called. However, after there was opposition to appointing ward officers, we are now planning to appoint retired deputy deans as interim CEOs for civic run hospitals.” On Tuesday, the BMC had issued a notification appointing ward officers as interim CEOs until full-time CEOs are appointed for four civic-run hospitals. Accordingly, Kiran Dighavkar, ward officer (G/North), was given responsibility of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion. Prashant Sakpale, ward officer (K/East), was put in charge of Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Vile Parle, and Devidas Kshirsagar, ward officer (P/South), was appointed interim CEO of BYL Nair Hospital and Nair Dental College at Mumbai Central.

The CEOs are responsible for hospital administration and would report to the dean, according to the BMC’s proposal. However, corporators opposed the appointment of ward officers, saying the ward officers would be overburdened.

