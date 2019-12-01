Rights panel focuses on prison inmates with HIV and HIV/TB

mumbai

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 00:57 IST

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has asked the additional director general of police (prisons) and an expert committee to submit reports on healthconditions of Arthur Road and Byculla jails, focusing on inmates suffering from human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and HIV-tuberculosis (HIV/TB).

“Prison conditions are often breeding grounds for onward transmission of HIV infection. Sharing needles for drugs use and rape are persistent issues with prison environments,” said activist Nadeem Divekar, who had filed a petition on this matter in 2018. On November 15, MSHRC directed the additional director general of police (prisons) to submit a report and asked the vice chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University to constitute a team of experts who would probe Divekar’s claims. The committee will submit its report by February 2020.

An RTI query filed by HT revealed that the rate of infection in Mumbai’s two major jails on Arthur Road and in Byculla is almost .87% compared to the national rate of.22%.This means healthy inmates are vulnerable to infection. The data was provided by Mumbai District Aids Control Society (MDACS).

“These jails are always 300% overcrowded. In such a congested area, prisoners living with low immunity would certainly get infected with TB,” said Dr Rajendra Nanavare, former superintendent of Sewri TB Hospital.

Hussain Sheikh (name changed) was 21 in 2012 when he was sent to Arthur Road jail for two years. He says he was sexually abused and infected with HIV while in the jail. “In a cell that has a capacity of 10, they would keep over 60 prisoners. There is consensual or non-consensual sex without any protection,” said Sheikh who now works in shop in Kurla and is receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) treatment.

New inmates of jails must undergo HIV testing upon arrival but this often gets delayed.

“Even though these two jails have ART centres, often police don’t inform the officers. In the meantime, if anyone uses an infected syringe or has sex, the virus can get transferred,” said an official at Arthur Road jail.

Jails do not provide condoms to prisoners despite many complaining of sexual abuse. “I have often counselled young prisoners who got raped or sexually violated. But jails refuse to provide condoms because it would prove that sex among men is common,” said Eldred Tellis from the NGO Samarth. Dr Padmaja Keskar, director, MDACS, said, “We follow up with prisoners who don’t start their treatment as they get released from jail and enrol them for ART treatment. They are then recorded in the list of the nearby ART centres.”