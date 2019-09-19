Roads in Kalyan-Dombivli repaired ahead of Aaditya’s visit; KDMC calls it regular work

mumbai

Ahead of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray’s visit in the city, repair works were carried out on several roads across Kalyan-Dombivli on Wednesday.

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), however, said the work had nothing to do with the politician’s visit.

“Repair works are regularly carried out when it stops raining, it has nothing to do with the visit of the political leader. It was not raining on Wednesday and it was the right time to repair roads,” said a KDMC official.

Thackeray was in Dombivli for a rally ahead of the Assembly polls and also to launch the Amrut scheme in 27 villages of Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Kalyan.

The KDMC had taken up repair work on major roads across Dombilvi since Wednesday morning.

The Gharda Circle, which had several potholes two days ago, was suddenly repaired on Wednesday morning.

“The roads were bad two days ago but on Wednesday, they had been repaired. Garbage was also cleared from the roads,” said Sunita Kondilkar, 36, who lives near Gharda Circle.

After Marathi actor Prashant Damle posted on social media that roads in Kalyan-Dombivli are third class, actor Pushkar Shotri shared a video in which he claimed that he got late for his show in Dombivli’s Savitribai Phule auditorium due to bad roads and traffic jam.

Shotri claimed that it took more than three hours to reach Dombivli from Vile Parle.

On Monday, Damle posted on a social media platform, “Kalyan=Best audience, Kalyan =Third class roads”. Damle was an hour late for this show at Atre auditorium in Kalyan (West).

