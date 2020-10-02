e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / RTE admissions in Maharashtra: Waitlisted students can secure admissions by October 8

RTE admissions in Maharashtra: Waitlisted students can secure admissions by October 8

mumbai Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Students across Maharashtra who have been selected for admissions under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota, but were put under waitlist earlier will now be able to secure their admissions against the vacant seats by October 8.

Only 2,928 of the 5,371 students who were allotted schools in Mumbai for the first round managed to complete their admission process by September 15, which was the last date under the regular round. A total of 14,135 applications were made this year against the 7,069 seats available under the quota in the city.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the education department had allowed parents to send their documents to schools online and seek provisional admissions in the interim.

Students whose names have appeared in the lottery but were yet to get schools allotted will now get messages on their phones.

“Students should, however, not rely on messages alone and must check the status [of their admissions] on the RTE portal. They should carry the allotment letter and the required documents to school before confirming their admissions,” stated a notice issued by the state education department.

Even as schools in the state began online in June this year, admissions under RTE have still not been completed owing to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state and the ensuing lockdown restrictions that were imposed.

top news
Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Rohit, Pollard, Bumrah star in MI’s 48-run win
Rohit, Pollard, Bumrah star in MI’s 48-run win
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
‘Lawyers with license to practice here can represent Jadhav’, says Pak
‘Lawyers with license to practice here can represent Jadhav’, says Pak
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In