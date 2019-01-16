Scolded for using phone, minor girl attempts suicide, dies after 3 days in Mumbai

A 14-year-old girl, who allegedly tried to kill herself after being admonished for watching videos on mobile phone, died at a hospital here after battling for life for three days, the police said Wednesday.

The family resides in Bhoiwada, central Mumbai. The police did not disclose the girl’s name as she was minor.

Last Thursday the girl’s mother chided her for watching videos on mobile phone all the time, a police official said.

According to her family members, the girl would be glued to her mobile phone, watching as well as uploading videos using a popular video-editing app.

Immediately after her mother scolded her, the girl, extremely upset, went into the bathroom.

When she did not come out for a long time, the family members broke the bathroom door and found her hanging from the ceiling, though alive.

She was rushed to the government-run KEM hospital where she died during treatment Sunday, the official said.

Further probe is underway, he added.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 20:40 IST