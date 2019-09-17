Sena, BJP clash in MBMC over Thackeray art gallery delay

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:52 IST

Shiv Sena workers clashed with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) over the latter’s failure to construct an auditorium named after Bal Thackeray.

The Sena corporators of the civic body, angered by the delay in the construction of the auditorium, stormed the mayor’s office and ransacked the standing committee hall, smashing furniture and glass panes.

This triggered a war of words between Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik and BJP legislator Narendra Mehta. While Sarnaik praised his party corporators, Mehta condemned the Sena and said that this would have a bearing on the alliance.

“I am proud of my workers and they have done the right thing. However, this will not affect the alliance,” said Sarnaik.

Mehta, however, came down heavily on the Sena saying they needed to apologise for their actions. “Violence is in their blood and if they want to keep the alliance, they need to apologise and pay for what they ransacked,” said Mehta, adding that he would talk to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis about this.

In May 2017, the MBMC had sanctioned the construction of two art galleries, one in memory of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan and the other in memory of Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

“The MBMC does not have the budget for the construction. However, it will happen in the near future,” said Ravi Vyas, standing committee chairman.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 23:52 IST