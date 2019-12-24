Sena, Cong to face off in Chembur BMC bypoll

mumbai

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 00:46 IST

The Shiv Sena, Congress and Samajwadi Party — who are allies in the state government — are set to contest the civic bypoll in Chembur against each other.

The Sena has fielded Vitthal Lokare, a three-time Congress corporator who quit the party in April. The Congress has nominated Altaf Qazi, while the BJP has fielded Dinesh Panchal. Leader of Opposition in BMC, Ravi Raja, said, “There is no Congress-Sena alliance in BMC. We asked Sena to not field a candidate from the ward as it is a Congress seat, but they didn’t listen.”

Sena’s Yashwant Jadhav, leader of the BMC standing committee, said there is scope for withdrawal and speculations should be kept on hold.