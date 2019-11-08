e-paper
Senior citizen promised of cheaper flats, cheated of ₹21.42 lakh

mumbai Updated: Nov 08, 2019 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
The Kalamboli police have registered a cheating case against unknown persons for cheating a retired senior citizen of ₹21.42 lakh by promising him two apartments. The accused promised him apartments at a cheaper rate against his insurance policies.

Jaysingh Jamadar retired as a rural development officer and has policies in different insurance companies. According to the police, a woman named Prachi Sharma from Delhi contacted Jamadar and told him he is eligible to get a 2 BHK apartment and his son can get a one-BHK apartment.

Jamadar paid ₹3 lakh. He was then asked to pay money towards various charges. After paying ₹21.42 lakh, Jamadar realised that he had been cheated and approached the Kalamboli police. 

“We have registered a case against under section 420 for cheating and section 34 for act done with common intention against the accused. Our investigation is in progress to establish their whereabouts,” said Ramchandra Ghadge, inspector at Kalamboli police station.

