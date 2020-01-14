e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Set up virtualclassrooms in govt-aided schools: CM

mumbai Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:58 IST
Faisal Malik
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday, directed the education officials to hold periodical evaluations to ascertain the standard of education being imparted in the aided schools across Maharashtra. He further directed that the school education department to submit a proposal over setting up virtual classrooms in the schools.

The chief minister, in the review meeting of school education, also emphasized on introducing technological changes to improve the quality of education in government schools. “The weight of the school bags need to be reduced, and this can be done through e-learning. We need to see if students can be provided with the syllabus of three Classes — 8, 9 and SSC in advance. If science was taught through animation and mathematics was made easier, then the fear for these subjects will be reduced,” said the chief minister. Virtual classrooms will help in providing quality education in the rural areas, he said and asked the higher education department to draft a proposal for the same.

“Most of the Zilla Parishad school buildings are in a dilapidated condition and need major repairs. We have asked the chief minister to give additional funds of ₹ 500 crore to the rural development department,” said Varsha Gaikwad, school education minister. He also directed to prepare a separate syllabus for Sir JJ School of Arts in Mumbai.

