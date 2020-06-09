e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sharad Pawar to visit cyclone-hit districts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, Wednesday

Sharad Pawar to visit cyclone-hit districts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, Wednesday

mumbai Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:20 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will visit Raigad districts on June 9 and Ratnagiri district on June 10 to assess the situation in the wake of the damages caused in the region owing to Cyclone Nisarga.

“He is likely to visit the most-affected areas such as Mangaon, Mhasla, Shrivardhan, Harihareshwar and Dapoli. He will also be holding a meeting of local MLAs [Members of Legislative Assembly], Members of Parliament and senior officials from district administration to assess the damages and relief measures,” a senior NCP leader, who did not wish to be named, said.

On June 3, after the cyclone made landfall in Alibag, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane and Palghar reported severe damages. On June 5, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray also visited Raigad and announced an immediate relief package of ₹200 crore for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. In a review meeting held on June 7, Thackeray said Thane and Palghar did not suffer as much damage as compared to the other districts and relief packages for them will be declared after assessments.

The CM also directed for change in the current norms to assess the damages to provide relief to those affected. He said the existing norms are old and directed the officials to propose new ones.

top news
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In