Sheena and Rahul were in touch after the date of murder, claims Indrani

mumbai

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:53 IST

Almost six months after Sheena Bora was allegedly murdered in April 2012, as claimed by the prosecution, she was in touch with Rahul Mukerjea till September 2012, Indrani the victim’s mother and co-accused claimed while seeking bail on Tuesday. Indrani referred to records of message exchanges allegedly between Sheena and Rahul.

Indrani was responding to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) arguments on her bail. She claimed that she has been falsely framed and false evidence had been planted against her. According to the prosecution, Sheena was killed on April 24, 2012, by Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Shyamwar Rai, who is now a prosecution witness and approver in the case.

Indrani questioned details about Sheena’s death and claimed she was being falsely implicated in the case. “There is a big motive to get me arrested for something I have not done. Immediately after my arrest, about ₹7 crore was transferred to the account of Peter Mukerjea and his sons Rahul and Rabin,” Indrani alleged in her arguments.

Indrani cited a series of messages between Sheena and Rahul from September 23 to 30, 2012. She claimed that the messages and conversations were part of a charge sheet and were extracted by a forensic lab from Rahul’s phone. She further submitted that the prosecution has failed to provide Rahul’s call data records to show his location on the day when Sheena went missing.

Indrani claimed that in the message exchanges, Rahul mentioned that he was waiting for Sheena in the parking lot and asked her to come down fast. Indrani claimed that at the time, she was in London. “This goes on to say that either Sheena was with Rahul or her phone was with him. This is also a reason why none of the bodies exhumed first in 2012 and later in 2015, match with Sheena’s,” Indrani argued.