Sheena Bora murder: Indrani’s driver seeks bail in letter to judge, says is ‘sole bread winner’

One of the alleged killers of Sheena Bora, driver Shyamwar Rai, who has now become a witness in the case has appro-ached the special CBI court seeking bail on the ground that he is the sole bread winner of the family. Rai has sent a hand written plea to the special judge JC Jagdale seeking bail.

The letter comes months after the recording of his deposition is completed. In a single page handwritten plea, Rai has claimed that since his evidence has been recorded by the special court, he should be released on bail.

The accused turned approver – Rai also added his poor family background as one of the grounds to seek bail plea. He has claimed that he is the only bread winner in the house and there is no one else to look after his family. He has also pleaded that his mother is not keeping in good health and needs his attention at this age.

Rai, who has been declared as approver by the CBI was the second witness to depose in the case against the three remaining accused who are Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna. The defense lawyers and prosecution have sought a copy of the letter sent by Rai.

The court is likely to give copies of the bail plea on Wednesday. The court has also asked prosecution to file a reply on Rai’s plea.

Rai was arrested in August 2015 by the Khar police for possession of pistol illegally, allegedly given to him by Indrani. He has been in jail since. It was during the interrogation, he disclosed the murder of Sheena Bora. With him turning an approver, he also became the sole eye witness of the murder in the case. Rai has given the police a detailed account of how Indrani, along with Khanna conspired to eliminate Sheena and how the three of them executed the plot. In his confession, Rai said Indrani contacted him towards the end of March 2012, through her personal assistant. He said Indrani had spoken to him over Skype and revealed her plans to eliminate her two children and asked for his help.

Cop who arrested driver crossed-examined by Indrani’s lawyer

The defense lawyer for Indrani Mukerjea continued to grill Ganesh Dalvi, police officer of Khar police station, who had arrested driver Shyamwar Rai with a pistol.

Dalvi was questioned on their visit to Pen police station, under whose jurisdiction Sheena’s body was disposed by the accused. It was claimed that the team of Khar police station had visited various spots around before registering the murder case of Sheena Bora. Dalvi claimed they had visited these spot on the statement of Rai to investigate further. Dalvi was also questioned on how Rai was arrested.

INX media case: CBI gets permission to question Indrani Mukerjea in jail

A special court on Tuesday granted permission to a team of CBI officials probing the INX media deal to question Indrani Mukerjea at the Byculla jail on Wednesday morning, before she will be brought to court. The agency claimed that they need to question her over certain facts and details, which emerged during investigations.