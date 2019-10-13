Shun poll promises; we want better roads: Thane resident’s manifesto

mumbai

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:33 IST

The state government might have fancy projects to woo voters in Thane, but voters have basic demands from the state.

Thane residents said the city does not need a ropeway, tunnels or pod cars, but a well-managed transport system, good quality roads, affordable health and education facilities.

Abolition of toll is also high on the manifesto of Thane residents this elections.

The state Assembly elections are scheduled on October 21. With the elections nearing, the ruling party has made many lucrative promises to residents.

On Friday, while addressing a gathering in Thane, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis promised a ropeway from Thane to Borivli, a tunnel on the same route, waterways, a planned city through cluster development and a network of Metros, among others. The residents, however, are not impressed.

Activists and town planners in the city have opined that the city first needs basic infrastructure facilities such as better highways, redevelopment, connectivity in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, waiver of tolls and affordable health and education facilities.

Mayuresh Bhadsavlee, urban policy maker, said, “The cluster development scheme which the politicos are bragging about does not include opinion of common man. In Mumbai, koliwadas and old settlements are left out; however, this is not the case with Thane. The issue of dumping ground in Diva is major and nothing has been done about it in all these years. The schemes are also not environment- friendly as a large stretch of mangroves have been destroyed across the city.”

He added that while the authorities are unwilling to put funds in bus services, huge amount of funds are splurged on Metro project.

Residents also claimed that the city does not have enough open spaces, playgrounds and affordable higher educational institutes.

Milind Gaikwad, 45, a resident of Samata Nagar, said, “The city needs quality and affordable health and education services. Most education institutes have opened their campus in most metro cities in the country. Thane still does not have any such a major campus for higher education. Moreover, these facilities need to be affordable to the common man.”

Gaikwad claimed the city also needs an integrated and efficient transport system, with one ticketing system for all modes of transport.

Activist Chandrahas Tawade said the roads, especially the highways, should follow all Indian Road Corporation’s (IRC) norms.

He said, “Roads should follow all the IRC norms, so that they do not deteriorate in monsoon. Good roads will ease traffic congestion and prevent loss of life due to accidents. The government should understand that our demands are basic and we do not want fancy infrastructural projects such as ropeways or pod cars.”

Tawade, who lives in Srirang housing society, also added that the rehabilitation issue of the old housing societies should be resolved by the state at the earliest.

