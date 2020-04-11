Six employees belonging to Taj Group test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai

mumbai

Six employees of the Taj Group, including a few from Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai. They have been admitted to Bombay Hospital, officials from the hospital and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician, Bombay Hospital confirmed that six employees of the Taj Group have tested positive and are admitted in Bombay Hospital. Their condition is stable.

Daksha Shah, Deputy Executive Health officer of BMC also confirmed that six employees of the Group have tested positive and have mild coronavirus symptoms.

In a statement the Taj Group said, “IHCL has been supporting the government with various humanitarian initiatives by offering its hotels to the medical fraternity, health workers, supporting certain states with quarantine facilities and also providing almost 4 lakh meals till date to doctors, health workers and migrant workers. The President, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz and Ginger Andheri are also hosting the medical fraternity in close cooperation with BMC.”

“In keeping with our values of being a responsible company and as a matter of abundant precaution, we have been proactively ramping up testing criteria for our employees, especially those who are in the frontline at these times,” the statement read.

“Approximately, 500 of our employees who are at work in our Mumbai hotels have been tested to date. Those who have tested positive mostly were asymptomatic showing absolutely no signs of illness. However, staff testing positive and symptomatic were duly hospitalized and others who were in contact with them have immediately been put in quarantine in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines issued by government authorities. Taj Mahal Palace and Tower does not have any guests at the current time and only very minimal staff in areas like housekeeping, security, maintenance and staff dining are present to ensure the upkeep and maintenance of the hotel,” the statement said.

“The safety of our associates and their families remain paramount during these unprecedented times. We remain committed to operating under all the guidelines of the WHO, governmental agencies and other regulatory bodies,” a spokesperson representing the Indian Hotels Company Ltd said.