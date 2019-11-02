Six rob man of silver chain, ₹10,000 cash near Kurla station, held

mumbai

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:51 IST

The government railway police (GRP) at Wadala arrested six persons, including four minors, for allegedly robbing a 22-year-old man, on Friday. The accused have been identified as Jumun Salmani, 22, and Riyaz ul Ansari, 20. The four minors were sent to the remand home at Dongri.

The complainant, Rehmul Shaikh, is a resident of Bandra. According to police, he had just arrived in the city from Bihar and boarded a train at Tilak Nagar station towards Kurla. He boarded the luggage compartment of the train around 4pm.

The accused, who were in the same compartment, started assaulting him when the train was nearing Kurla station. They snatched his silver chain and ₹10,000 cash . When the train stopped at the station, the accused jumped off. The complainant raised an alarm and alerted the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF).

While the rest of the accused managed to flee, the MSF nabbed Salmani at the platform and handed him over to Wadala GRP.

“While questioning Salmani, he revealed that his aides would be going to an area in Kurla (West) to distribute the stole goods among themselves,” said Rajendra Pal, senior inspector of Wadala GRP. “We laid a trap at the spot and nabbed the remaining accused around 7.30pm,” said Pal. Ansari said that they stole the money to buy drugs, said police.