e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Six rob man of silver chain, ₹10,000 cash near Kurla station, held

mumbai Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:51 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

The government railway police (GRP) at Wadala arrested six persons, including four minors, for allegedly robbing a 22-year-old man, on Friday. The accused have been identified as Jumun Salmani, 22, and Riyaz ul Ansari, 20. The four minors were sent to the remand home at Dongri.

The complainant, Rehmul Shaikh, is a resident of Bandra. According to police, he had just arrived in the city from Bihar and boarded a train at Tilak Nagar station towards Kurla. He boarded the luggage compartment of the train around 4pm.

The accused, who were in the same compartment, started assaulting him when the train was nearing Kurla station. They snatched his silver chain and ₹10,000 cash . When the train stopped at the station, the accused jumped off. The complainant raised an alarm and alerted the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF).

While the rest of the accused managed to flee, the MSF nabbed Salmani at the platform and handed him over to Wadala GRP.

“While questioning Salmani, he revealed that his aides would be going to an area in Kurla (West) to distribute the stole goods among themselves,” said Rajendra Pal, senior inspector of Wadala GRP. “We laid a trap at the spot and nabbed the remaining accused around 7.30pm,” said Pal. Ansari said that they stole the money to buy drugs, said police.

top news
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM in Bangkok
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM in Bangkok
Wind picks up but air crisis is far from over
Wind picks up but air crisis is far from over
Fear looms over economy driven by migrants, traders in Kashmir
Fear looms over economy driven by migrants, traders in Kashmir
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News