Sixteen more schools join Maharashtra International Board

The Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB) on Friday, announced its second list, in which 16 more schools have been made a part of the board.

Only one school from Mumbai region – the Century Rayon School from Ulhasnagar – has made it to the list, taking the total number of schools from the region to six. The international board will start operations from this academic year.

While 455 schools from the state had applied to become a part of the board, only 80 of these had sent their consent letters for the same. Forty six schools have previously been selected in the first round of selections for affiliation with the board.

Francis Joseph, head of development and strategy, MIEB said, “The key factors which are inspiring schools for MIEB affiliation is our strong focus on teacher development, weaving of international pedagogies in a mother tongue language, strong importance on Indianness and local contextualisation.”

The board’s first meeting will be held in Pune on April 3. For the first year, Marathi will be the language of instruction.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 03:46 IST