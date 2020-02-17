e-paper
Slum-dweller arrested for molesting actor

mumbai Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Malad police arrested a 20-year-old unemployed slum-dweller for passing lewd comments against a TV actor as well as slapping and molesting her in Malad on Thursday.

The accused was produced before a magistrate court on Sunday and has been remanded in judicial custody.

According to police, the 21-year-old TV actor, who was travelling in an auto rickshaw, stopped the auto near Kachpada to buy a bottle of water around 7.30pm on Thursday night when the incident took place.

The accused, Krishnan Harijan, allegedly came from behind passed lewd comments on her dress. In her statement to police, the complainant said, “He also abused me. When I confronted him, he pulled my dress, touched me inappropriately and slapped me before fleeing. I immediately informed the police control room.”

Following the description given by the complainant, the accused was nabbed within hours. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC.

One held for harassment

A 27-year-old hawker from Bandra was arrested by Malabar Hill police for sending obscene messages and harassing a 36-year-old journalist from south Mumbai. The accused had allegedly been making video calls to the woman for the past two months.

Following a complaint by the woman, a south Mumbai resident, the police tracked and arrested the accused on Saturday and produced him in court on Sunday.

