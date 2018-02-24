Smooth ride ahead: Mumbai civic body to complete widening of Bombay Hospital road by March

Travails of motorists heading towards Bombay Hospital near Marine Lines will soon be over as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to complete the road widening work by next month.

Currently, they have to take a detour to reach the hospital. The 40-foot road will be widened to 70 feet.

Civic officials said the one-way lane of Bombay Hospital will be widened to two-way. This will allow motorists to enter the road from Mahatma Gandhi Road.

The hospital witnesses thousands of visitors daily.

The lane outside the hospital has been encroached by hawkers who add to the existing congestion. The two-way lane is expected to ease congestion on either side.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward (comprising Colaba, CST etc), said shops on the road have been shifted back and footpaths will be rebuilt to avoid chaos.

He added, “Road widening will not only help the hospital but will ease congestion on the nearby road mainly near Metro Chowk. The work is in the final stages and will be completed by March.”